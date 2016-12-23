'Bye Kai! Frozen lake shredders! Pros get boring!

Ottz should retire more often

Sidenote: Admit it—you COMPLETELY forgot that Val Kilmer was Batman once.

Quit yer bitchin

“I can’t surf Blacks in February without a hood, you know? It’s gets soooo cold.”

Ho brah – like slap?

You’re famous dude

That all you got?

Cookies and wrestling? That’s it? What happened to pro surfers on the North Shore?

Nazare gets real

“Thanks G-Mac, we’ll take it from here.” — Paddle-in guys.

When surfing gets boring

When you surf constantly, gotta find thrills from the weirdest shit.

That’ll do, Sabre, that’ll do

I think we’ve reached peak Sabre Norris.


Random happenings in surf for the week of December 23rd.