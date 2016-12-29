That blonde-haired, teenaged ripper from Australia, shredding to the definitive sounds of INXS on my T.V. screen over and over. Damn, this part was the one. Polished and confident, Wilson’s style was already evident when Young Guns 3 was burned to DVD back in 2007. As you know, Julian would push forth onto the World Tour, where he has yet to achieve the highest accolade of World Champion. Call me crazy or call me genius, but if Julian brings back the puka shell necklace, wears it at every Tour stop, he will channel his innermost grom, lift the pressure off his shoulders, and win the World Title. #BringBackThePuka