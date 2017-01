Winter mornings in Santa Cruz can bring cold comfort. The roads are quiet; the lineups, too. And if you’re a man of bottomless morning positivity and stubborn drive like CJ Nelson, the rewards for striking out before the sun are priceless. Here’s Nelson on three prime mornings near his home, displaying his remarkable range as a longboarder, from his full-rail power-logging on Involvement logs, to his polished perches and switch-foot trickery on traditional noseriders.