Your skills will only sharpen so much by surfing the same waves over and over again. Stay light, travel, and work on surfing new waves to march your progress forward. Now, Ryland Rubens is a San Diego native. You’ve likely seen him at one of many locations in the greater La Jolla area. But Rubens knows very well the importance of travel. Here we find him voyaging out to Indonesia and Tahiti, gaining experience in some of the world’s most-famed lineups, before taking back to his home turf to bring the progression full-circle.