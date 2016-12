New Zealand is a land of stark contrasts, from the warm, windy tip of the North Island where the Indian and Pacific Oceans meet, to the glacial wonderland that is the South Island. In this clip from Red Bull international, Jordy Lawler, Matt Dunbar, Cooper Chapman, and Jackson Coffey find some frigid fun, and get a taste for the remarkable quality surf New Zealand’s southern regions has to offer those willing to endure the elements.