2016 was slow in many parts of the continental U.S. during December. But we’re choosing to see the glass half-full, hoping that the best surf is yet to come for 2017. Another source of optimism: An opening-week swell in Mundaka, where Basque locals enjoyed seemingly never-ending lefthand barrels all afternoon. Featured surfers include Iker Fuentes, Kepa Acero, Txaber Trojaola, Aritz Aranburu, Eneko Acero, and Egoitz Villanueva.