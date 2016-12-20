Nobody had more fun in 2016 than Mason Ho. I guess you could argue for John John, Champion of the World, but it’s likely that even he would say his fellow North Shore comrade takes that title. From the unveiling of his award-winning web series, License to Chill, to wrapping up his year with a handful of nominations at the SURFER Awards, capped by winning the A.I. Breakthrough Performance Award and owning the red carpet show, acceptance speech, and just about everything else that night, the guy has been on a roll in 2016. But what got him here in the first place is the amount of fun he has while surfing. Luckily for us, Rory Pringle gave us this early Christmas present of Mason’s greatest hits from 2016. Let’s open it early, shall we?