Shane Fletcher has a history of cranking out dope films featuring Australia’s raw surfing machines on the rise. Think back to Noa Deane and Pulp. And upon viewing his latest piece, Splashing starring Kai Hing, you can’t help but draw comparisons. The blonde-locked Aussie has been doing his fair bit of splashing around the ocean in 2016, scrapping it out at ‘QS events and landing himself on trip after trip, including one with SURFER alongside some of the best young surfing talent in the world. Enjoy this latest bit from the the Hing-Fletcher combo and see how many WTF moments you count throughout.