When surfing and technology combine, you get an edit that’s unlike any other you’ve seen lately. It combines the powers of green-screen editing, surfing, and the electro-sporadic sound of Mr. Oizo to create something entirely different – Think Japanese game show mixed with new-age V.R. mixed with an up-and-comer from San Diego’s North County, Jordy Collins. If creative edits like this are what’s in store for the future, Collins and Parker Schmidt are on to something. Be entertained. Press play.