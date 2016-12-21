It seems like just a few years ago we were unsure if oversized Nazaré could be paddle-able. Leave it to an insane group of big-wave surfers to put that question to rest. In this day and age, if there’s a wave, it will be paddled. So for the WSL to finish off its year with a Big-Wave World Tour stop at Portugal’s famed goliath is quite the exclamation mark. As planned, the event was called on as madmen fell out of the sky like rain. The beatings were aplenty, to say the least. At the end of the day, Australian waterman extraordinaire Jamie Mitchell snagged the very first big-wave crown to be awarded at Nazaré. Check out the highlights above and be happy you’re not taking one of those oversized whitewashes on the head.