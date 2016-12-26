On the off-chance that you received a fancy new lens for the holidays, prop up that couch pillow and watch this helpful clip on how to protect your camera gear while traveling, with advice from Cyrus Sutton, seasoned explorer, filmmaker, and advanced airport-sleeper. It’s an unfortunate truth that airlines can be rough to surfers’ equipment; that tarmac manhandling doesn’t only apply to boards. While you can’t prevent airline crews from carelessly tossing your camera gear around (but by all means, don’t stop fighting the good fight on social media), you can do your best to protect your digital investment by heeding these tips from Sutton, who’s long known how to preserve his gear while vagabonding indefinitely.