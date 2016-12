Robbie Kegel’s longboarding can only be described as surrealist. Watching him surf gutless San-O is like seeing the traditional approaches of Phil Edwards or a ’66 Nat Young through a funhouse mirror. Power logging at its finest, Kegel’s surfing is almost hyperbolic, a bony aesthete whipping self-shaped, severely foiled equipment in dramatic fashion. Here’s a clip of Kegel in California, from Jack Coleman and the wonderful minds over at Mollusk.