For the last two summers, Malibu locals and visitors alike have witnessed a waif-thin, impossibly young goofyfoot bloom before their eyes. Her style polished on the ruler-straight inside track at First Point, 14-year-old Brooke Carlson has put in more time at Malibu the last two years than just about anyone (save for Malibu Carl and some of the parking lot characters) and it shows in her remarkably deft footwork and quiet, careful style.

Just four years since she grabbed a boogie board at a Junior Lifeguard camp at Leo Carillo, she’s already racked up a handful of big event wins, including a prestigious Call to the Wall victory at her beloved First Point. Her prodigious talents and happy-go-lucky attitude have earned her some influential fans, with longboarding legends like CJ Nelson and Kassia Meador, not to mention the entire Malibu talent pool, taking Brooke in as its own. And it’s easy to see why. On crowded summer days at Malibu, while chaos ensues at the top of the point, Brooke hangs in the cove, picking off inside peelers, perching tens and hanging heels, kicking out into the shorebreak and dropping into a knee paddle without skipping a beat. At the Call to the Wall this year, between winning heats, she could be seen walking through the star-studded crowd, handing out popsicles to the heatstricken crowd, smiling ear to ear.

We caught up with Brooke while she was at home, taking a break from her schoolwork, and from her new project, Brookie Bu, a line of her own handmade boardbag and drawstring boardsocks.