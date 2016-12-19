The Rookie Roundup

"It’s been a roller coaster of a winter. I felt like it dragged on as long as it possibly could. Toward the end of the year was really hard. I made the final at the Azores Airline Pro and then I went on a losing streak leading up to Sunset, and I thought, “Oh my god, is this really happening again? I’m going to come this close again?” But then I stepped back and thought maybe I was wanting it a bit too much. I wasn’t enjoying things and everything felt forced. I stepped back and told myself just to have fun, and remind myself why I’m competing. I just brought it back to the roots. Then the finals day of the Pipe Masters was just crazy. I was trying not to think about it or have any expectations. I just left it up to the man above and everything came together. I’m grateful that everything worked out, thanks to Kanoa [laughs]. I’m excited to represent Hawaii next year. Obviously John has done a great job this year, but it’ll be great to be there with him. Everyone is labeling me the new Sunny Garcia, so I guess I have some big shoes to fill. Sunny’s been my hero ever since I can remember, so I’m stoked to follow in his footsteps. This is what I’ve wanted to do for a very long time and this is where I want to be. I can’t wait."

–Zeke Lau

Above Photo: Noyle, Below Photo: Miller