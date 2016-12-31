Situated between Nias and the Mentawai island chain in the northeast corner of Indonesia, a remote tropical island hosts a bevy of endless air sections and yawning, turquoise-blue tubes. Young rippers Seth Moniz, Kai Hing, Shane Sykes, Griffin Colapinto, and Imaikalani DeVault ventured there in 2016 and made the isle their own high-performance playground, as evidenced here by Hing. But along the way, the group realized that this wasn’t going to be a typical Indonesian wave fest. “The name of the island we visited roughly translates to ‘The Cursed Land’ in English,” says DeVault. “According to local legend, cannibals were exiled to this island from Nias, and now there are lots of ghost stories about the place. We heard one story about a guest who stayed at our camp, got possessed, and needed an exorcism. There were definitely some spooky vibes during our stay.” Photo: Carey