For more than two decades, SURFER Photo Editor Grant Ellis has spent his Decembers walking the trails and beaches between Waimea and Velzyland, snapping photos along the way. And while the lion’s share of any surf photographer’s time is spent behind a long lens, gunning down the world’s best like fish in a, well, barrel, he always carries a trusty rangefinder with a fresh roll of 35mm with him, sure to snap a sunset, lineup, or portrait along the way. Here’s a look at what came back from the darkroom, after a week along the Seven-Mile Miracle.