was as unpretentious as its owner. Half-empty water bottles littered the floorboard and sandy wetsuits sat in a pile in the trunk. An air freshener bearing Tupac’s face hung from the rearview mirror, swaying back and forth as we zoomed through roundabouts. It had clearly lost its freshness long ago, as the only discernable smell in the car came from Wilkinson’s 2-year-old border collie, Bambi, who was climbing all over me in the backseat.

A few months after Wilkinson’s Bells victory, we were on the road from his new home in Byron Bay to Copacabana, the small town he grew up in just 60 miles north of Sydney.

With Wilkinson at the wheel, we passed acres of hilly woodland broken up by rest stops, antique shops, and vast green plots of farmland. “Look at that farm,” Wilkinson said, tapping his finger against the window at a pasture occupied by a group of grazing cattle. “It’s sooo nice…I think I want to buy one!”

Wilkinson, burying his rail deep in a playful peak in Avoca Beach, the same break where his dad used to push him into waves as a kid.

It can be hard to tell when Wilkinson is joking, and often it seems he may not even be sure himself. But Wilkinson the farmer isn’t entirely unbelievable, as he’s often seen sporting a cowboy hat around World Tour events.

“Up until I was 3, my family lived out west, where we had horses and shit,” he explained. “So I think deep down I’ve got a little bit of cowboy in me. My brother and I nearly bought a farm a while ago. We were just going to buy a bunch of cows, but then we realized neither one of us knew anything about farming.”

Wilkinson’s girlfriend, Anna, suggested we stop by her parents’ farm on the way back to see BeeBee and Lettuce—two miniature donkeys of whom Wilkinson had grown quite fond over the past few months.

“Could you imagine if I rode a tiny donkey to Snapper next year?” Wilkinson said.

It wouldn’t be the first time he showed up to an event using unconventional transit. Five years ago, fresh off a less-than-stellar rookie season, Wilkinson rocked up to his quarterfinal heat at the 2011 Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast donning Rollerblades, a black top hat, and a Barbara Streisand perm, circa 1985.

“There had been heaps of lay days, so some friends and I decided to make a silly little video clip in our hotel room,” explained Wilkinson. “There was a secondhand store downstairs and we bought all this stuff for the video. I thought, ‘I should just wear all this to the comp!’ I could barely Rollerblade and was so out of control trying to get down to the beach. I felt like a dickhead…but I guess I was being a dickhead.” As for the perm, there was no explanation.

I asked if, subconsciously, he was trying to make a cheeky statement about how straight-faced professional surfing had become. “Nah, I was just having fun,” laughed Wilkinson. “I assumed only 10 people would see it and think it was funny. But I guess not many people did that kind of shit on Tour, so it got more attention than I expected. I think people were excited someone was doing something different.”

For the next few years, Wilkinson continued to build a reputation for himself as the Tour’s resident free spirit. He’d show up to events wearing quirky wetsuits designed specifically for each venue. In New York he arrived in a suit covered with $100 bills, in J-Bay he wore cheetah print, and in France, presumably inspired by the nude beaches of Les Cul Nuls, he was coated in perky bazooms. During one event he used a Sharpie to draw black bikini bottoms on his stark-white wetsuit—along with an illustration of male genitalia on his thigh. He was promptly asked by the Association of Surfing Professionals’ (ASP) public-relations team to cover the inappropriate image.

That wasn’t the only time his antics ruffled feathers with competitive surfing’s governing body. Before the start of the 2012 ASP Banquet on the Gold Coast, Wilkinson was warned by the ASP not to do anything silly. “They told us [Wilkinson and Nick Pollet, his best friend and videographer] to take the event seriously because it was a black-tie affair,” remembered Wilkinson. “So we went, ‘OK, we can do black tie. But we’ll do it a little differently.’”

They stuck to the formal dress code, with Wilkinson wearing a Victorian-looking tuxedo and a top hat, and Pollet wearing a red floor-length gown, a pair of golden opera gloves, and heavy makeup. “We thought it was genius,” said Wilkinson. “Nick started drinking and fully got into character. I was shitting myself, thinking he was going to say something inappropriate…which he did.”

Pollet had also snuck a pink sex toy into the event and pretended it was a cell phone, answering imaginary calls on it as they made their entrance. When Kelly Slater walked over to the happy couple and tried to make conversation, Wilkinson’s plus-one whipped the “cell phone” out of his purse and held it to his ear, telling Slater to please hold on while he finished his call. At one point, Dave Prodan, then the ASP’s international-media manager, stormed over to the duo and told them the rose-colored phallus had crossed a line. “Prodan took it away from Nick and started walking away,” laughed Wilkinson. “Then all of a sudden Nick started shouting, ‘Oh, my God, that guy’s got a dildo!’”

Slater won the ASP Men’s Entertainer award that night, but even he knew that was one title that didn’t belong to him. He walked off the stage and into the audience and gave the trophy to Wilkinson.

Wilkinson’s unconventionality was a breath of fresh air during a time when many thought competitive surfing had become too sterile and straitlaced. He rode fun-looking quads and gave offbeat post-heat interviews. He ate as he pleased, partied as he pleased, and never seemed interested in things like heat strategy or event preparation.

A young Wilkinson, having a cup of joe with close childhood friend Owen Wright.

“When we first started traveling together on Tour, he’d show up in Tahiti without a full quiver of boards,” remembers Wilkinson’s close friend Ace Buchan, who grew up in the same area as Wilkinson. “He’d be pulling boards out of the rafters where he was staying and surfing those. Somehow he was still able to do really well on them.”

That wasn’t a rare moment of forgetfulness. Glenn Hall, the man who would eventually lead the Matt Wilkinson transformation, remembers the time similarly. “He wasn’t putting much effort in outside of the water and he was never prepared for events,” says Hall. “He never had flights or car rentals booked. He just jumped in the car with whoever was going to the contest. He also probably surfed more heats hungover than anyone ever.”

Wilkinson didn’t live the ascetic life of a world champ, but fans could relate to him. “I never wanted to become the crazy-straight guy that makes surfing look boring to kids,” said Wilkinson. “I never wanted to live like an Olympic swimmer who got up at 4 a.m. and trained for six hours a day.”

Although he had the time of his life during those first few years on Tour, Wilkinson had a hard time translating his natural talent into results. “I always felt like I could win Snapper or Bells or J-Bay,” says Wilkinson. “But every time I would start off doing well in an event, I’d have a shocker in a heat. I could never put a whole event together and it started to weigh on my confidence.”

A string of early-round exits at the beginning of each year always left him chasing redemption points in Europe and Hawaii to stay on Tour. “There were many years at Haleiwa and Sunset when I’d be counting points at the end. I’d be like, ‘OK, I need to get 1,100 points, and if these three people lose, I’ll re-qualify through the ’QS [World Qualifying Series].’ I’d be sitting there wishing that people would lose.”

Friends like Hall and Buchan loved Wilkinson’s character, but it was frustrating for them to watch him fail to reach his potential. “Over time, the whole Tour started to progress. Everyone was getting better and working harder, but he was still just having fun and barely re-qualifying,” says Hall. “Each year, we told him he was better than that.”

The turning point for Wilkinson came at the end of the 2014 season, when he barely re-qualified through the ’QS at Sunset. “That made me realize it was time to get it together,” says Wilkinson. “After being so close to getting knocked off Tour, I was like, ‘F--k, I’m a better surfer than this.’”