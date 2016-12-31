Article

Top 10 Instagram Photos of 2016

Our most-liked images of the year

| posted on December 31, 2016

Since everything these days seems to be measured in likes, shares, and comments, it’d be silly of us not to dish out our Top 10 Instagram posts of the past year. From aerial shots that capture an El Nińo ablaze in California to rifling views of the Gold Coast in Australia, what you like depends not on where, but rather the capability of a photographer to capture the ocean’s beautiful perfection in its many forms. Here’s what made you hit the button that much more for in 2016. Enjoy, and we’ll see you in the new year.

A photo posted by SURFER (@surfer_magazine) on

A photo posted by SURFER (@surfer_magazine) on

A photo posted by SURFER (@surfer_magazine) on

A photo posted by SURFER (@surfer_magazine) on

A photo posted by SURFER (@surfer_magazine) on

A photo posted by SURFER (@surfer_magazine) on

A photo posted by SURFER (@surfer_magazine) on

A photo posted by SURFER (@surfer_magazine) on

A photo posted by SURFER (@surfer_magazine) on

A photo posted by SURFER (@surfer_magazine) on

  • Théo Sciers

    Cool!!!

  • Jimmy Slade toying with Pam

    Clearly the author of this article is regular footed.