MBK: Bruce Irons

Article

Welcome to our next installment of “MBK,” wherein some of our favorite surfers choose three waves: one they’d happily grow old with, one they’d like to get wild with just once, and one that’s as good as dead to them. This week, Pipe Master and Eddie Winner and this year’s Pipeline Masters Wildcard, Bruce Irons sounds off on his life-long love, Pipeline; the big-boned beauty he’s had his eye on for years, Jaws; and the gutless, gray lady he’d rather forget, Bells Beach.

Marry: PIPELINE

“I’d surf Pipe every day. I mean, that’s basically what I’m doing right now. You can go left, you can go right. Every little nook and cranny—it has those crazy suck-outs, it can kind of turn into a rippable point break, you can do airs. It has every little variation. I’d be happy to surf Pipe every day for the rest of my life.”

Bang: JAWS

“I want to surf Jaws. Seeing it last year was nuts. I can remember it getting that big back in the day, and guys towing it, but paddling it, man. I want to paddle that place big. We look at it and it looks so doable, but imagine how fast things are moving out there. Those little bumps you see on film, imagine how big those feel.

“I surfed it two years ago. I caught one wave, and that’s it. I’d never surfed there before, I paddled out, and everyone went in. I was like, Where am I? That lineup is crazy big. I got one small one, and then this set came in, and I’d never seen a wave that big when I was paddling. The thing was barreling, too. I was scratching up the face sideways, getting sucked over the falls. I jumped, dove off my board, and it started to suck me over, and I, like, karate-kicked, just, Ahh! I had two leash plugs with one string tied to both, and it ripped out both leash plugs. The board was gone. I didn’t even look for it.

But yeah, I want to surf that place big and glassy, and I want to get a proper barrel out there.”

Kill: BELLS

I don’t want to talk shit, but: Bellllllllssss Beach. [Makes fart noise]. I mean, I ain’t Occy or Parko or Tom Curren, so…I’ll probably never go back there again.

MORE MBK: