Kanoa Igarashi: Dream Maker, Heart Breaker

For the final two days of this year’s Pipe Masters, freshman featherweight Kanoa Igarashi played both dream maker and heart breaker, sending close friends Nat Young and Keanu Asing back to the ‘QS grind, while simultaneously securing a spot for his close friend and Quiksilver teammate, Zeke Lau, and delivering the Triple Crown—once within reach of Frederico Morais and Jordy Smith, amongst others—into the hands of World Champ John John Florence. We caught up with Kanoa while he was lounging on the back porch of his seasonal Pipeline residence, for a quick chat about one of the biggest days of his life.

Congrats on an epic day, man. It must feel unreal to have you, Zeke, and Leo on Tour now. Going into the Triple Crown, did you have any idea it was all going to fall on your shoulders like that?

No, actually. I was really looking forward to surfing Pipe, without any of the pressure I had on me the rest of the year, worrying about re-qualifying. I felt like I had a weird year, and I was so pumped to just go surf Pipe pressure-free, with no one out. But then after Sunset, we all kind of knew. Then it went from having all the eyes on Zeke, to having them all shift over to me.

Suddenly, it wasn’t that stress-free. Suddenly, people are watching, and you’ve got people who need you to do well. So it went from a super breezy contest to a super serious one.

It almost seems unfair, you carrying that. But you handled it. It must have been a little bittersweet, though. On one hand, you were handing out gifts like Santa Claus, not just getting Zeke on Tour, but gifting JJF the Triple Crown. On the other hand, it cost Nat Young and Keanu Asing their spots.

Yeah, that was pretty heavy, the last few days. I mean, I really wanted Zeke on Tour. He’s one of my closest friends, and we’ve been traveling together a lot the last year. That was a huge bonus, him qualifying. But I’m also really good friends with Keanu and Nat, which was really sad, because they surf so incredibly well – they deserve to be on Tour. There were a lot of mixed emotions. But at the end of the day, I tried to block everything out, and think, Hey, this is for me. I want to win the Pipe Masters. That was the mindset I put myself in every time I hit the water.

Let’s talk about that last wave in your Semifinal against Kelly. I think the whole beach stopped breathing on that one. Closing seconds, a six-wave set, and you let four of them go by! And then, there it was.

That was probably one of the most important waves of my life. I’ll never forget that one.

The way that heat was shaping up, Kelly was in his rhythm, like always, and he was catching the good ones. He had it pretty much sealed. I mean, when you have a rookie in the water against Kelly, and the rookie needs an eight, and there’s three minutes left, it never works out, you know? [Laughs] I thought I was going to be one of those stories. It just wasn’t going to work out. And then that set came.

What was going through your head, letting those first four waves go by? There hadn’t been a set like that all heat, and you just sat there, waiting.

I was sitting there, thinking, Oh my god, I might get a chance here. I might get a bomb! But then the first four waves were closeouts. I mean, I know Backdoor really well. I live out front, I’d been watching it 24 hours a day, and I knew the kind of wave I was looking for. I thought that this one could be just the miracle I needed. Everything else was going my way – why wouldn’t this one? And then those four waves came, and the fifth one…

That thing seemed to just come right to you.

There was one minute left, and it was a dream wave. I felt like it was sent right to me. It didn’t get frothy or do what most fifth waves do – it peaked and opened up, and it all came together. I tried to get as deep as I could, and when I came out, I sort went into shock. I knew I’d gotten the score. I straightened out and Kelly was right there, and I remember looking at him, and he was smiling at me. And I just started laughing. That was the craziest moment. Your hero is on the shoreline, he saw your wave, and he’s smiling at you. He said something like, ‘That’s going to be pretty close.’ To be honest, I don’t even remember walking up the beach.

So is it official that the Rookie Of The Year was decided, or does this change things?

Well, Caio [Ibelli] had an amazing year, and he edged me out, so I got second. Rookie Of The Year was obviously a goal of mine this year, but honestly, after this result, I’m stoked to be in the position I’m in. I’ll take a final at the Pipe Masters over Rookie of the Year any day.