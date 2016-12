Winter on the North Shore brings out all sorts of characters. During the Pipe Masters window, plenty of Hollywood heads make their way over to check out the scene, and Occy took the chance to grab Entourage star Kevin Dillon, aka Johnny Drama, for his podcast. And if you’re wondering just what the hell Mark Occhilupo and Kevin Dillon could possibly have to talk about, well, that’s exactly why we clicked. Enjoy the awkward.