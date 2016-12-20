industry news

50 Years Strong – an Eastern Surfing Association Documentary from Shoots Media on Vimeo.

The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2017. Click “https://vimeo.com/196089846” to view the trailer of ESA’s “50 Years Strong” documentary that will premier at Surf Expo in January. Produced by Shoots Media, this film showcases how the ESA continues to set the standard in competitive surfing along the East Coast, and why it’s the oldest and largest amateur surfing organization in the world.