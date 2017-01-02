We're taking a last look at the iconic moments of 2016 through the frames of SURFER's staff photographers. First up is Todd Glaser, whose travels took him to some of the biggest storylines of the year, from an all-star invitee list at Kelly's Wave Pool to an all-time swell at Cloudbreak in May. "This year, I had the chance to focus on quality waves," says Glaser. "For me, it was especially neat to see [Ryan] Burch score Cloudbreak on a self-shaped board, and them to return to Fiji on an all-time day and get the SURFER cover and validate the quality of the boards he’s making. Kelly’s Wave Pool had to be one of my favorite moments, too. It's a testament to Kelly’s work that he really believed in making a manmade wave possible, and a testament to the work of the engineers who worked on it. The entire year was incredibly full, and awesome to follow."

Above Photo: Jojo Roper, San Diego; Title Photo: Kelly Slater, Lemoore, California